Paris Jackson Explains Decision to Enter Treatment for Mental Health: ‘No Meltdown’

Paris Jackson is denying reports that she had suffered a meltdown following earlier reports that she entered a treatment facility for her emotional health.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop took to Twitter to set the record straight about her mental health, assuring fans that she is “happy” and “healthy” despite reports that she had to “take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health.”

“There’s no meltdown, no ‘losing [my] s–,’ or being demanding of anyone,” Jackson wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“Please don’t believe what you read. Just because I was spotted grabbing coffee in LA after taking a nice long break from the chaotic media for some reason makes ‘journalists’ think they can run wild with my name,” she continued, referencing her Tuesday, Jan. 29 outing in West Hollywood with her Soundflowers band mate Gabriel Glenn

“I said it before and I’ll say it again,” she added. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve been in a long time.”

The 20-year-old singer and model was said to have voluntarily entered a treatment facility early last month “after a busy year of work engagements.” A source alleged that Jackson had “checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

A second source claimed that Jackson had “been battling depression” and had “been struggling for some time” before she “electively” sought help, though she was released from the facility following an evaluation.

Jackson later addressed the reports in a social media post, confirming that she had “taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break.” She added that she was “happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!”

Despite her post, British tabloids soon reported that Jackson had suffered a “complete meltdown” following the release of the new Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which focuses on two men who have accused Jackson’s father of child sexual abuse.

The documentary has since been denounced by a number of members of the Jackson family, including Michael Jackson’s brother, Jermaine Jackson. During an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he requested that people “just leave us alone, leave him alone, Let him rest, please. Let him rest. He deserves to rest.”