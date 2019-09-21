Paris Hilton Mourns Loss of Grandpa Barron, Hotel CEO and AFL Co-Founder, Dead at 91

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her grandfather Barron Hilton. The heir to the hotel fortune and founder of the American Football League died Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 91. Paris took to Instagram Friday to share a video compilation of photos from her grandfather’s life, along with a lengthy tribute to the late businessman.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure.”

“Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor,” she added.

“I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me,” she concluded her heartfelt message.

Fans and loved ones took to the comments section to express their condolences to the Hilton family.

“I’m so sorry for your tremendous loss… sending love,” Tina Craig wrote.

LaToya Jackson commented on the post, writing: “I’m terribly sorry to hear this, He was truly a brilliant man, with an incredible vision. My condolences to your entire family! Our prayers are with you all!”

“So sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing,” Alan Ritchson also wrote.

“Im so sorry for your loss 🙁 lots of love and strength to you and your family,” a fan commented.

“Condolences to you and you’re(sic) family,” another user wrote.

Barron Hilton was the original owner of the Los Angeles Chargers and later became the president of the AFL. He helped negotiate the merger of the AFL and NFL, leading to the first Super Bowl, according to ABC30.

“Simply put, the modern NFL would not be what it is today without the vision of Barron Hilton,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement released by the outlet. “A founding father and charter member of the upstart AFL’s sarcastically dubbed ‘Foolish Club,’ Barron was a pioneering leader, risk-taking entrepreneur, prolific philanthropist, devoted family man and, of course, anything but foolish.

“… It seems fitting that we celebrate a life extraordinarily well-lived the same year as we recognize the Chargers’ 60th anniversary season since without Barron, there would be no Chargers.”

After serving in the Navy and spending two decades as an entrepreneur, TMZ writes, Barron joined the family business as Hilton Hotels’ vice president in 1954, eventually becoming the chairman, president and CEO.

He is survived by his two daughters, six sons, 15 grandkids and four great-grandchildren.