Paris Hilton Possibly Throwing Shade at Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Paris Hilton may have just taken a shot at her former friend and assistant Kim Kardashian.

Hilton took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday to share what seemed like a simple throwback post. However, many fans now believe Hilton was taking a jab at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality.

The Simple Life alum shared a gallery of shots taken in 2017 by photographer Brendan Forbes. Hilton is seen surrounded by rose petals in an homage to the 1999 film American Beauty.

“Love these photos I shot last year with the incredibly talented Brendan Forbes,” Hilton wrote, adding that they were “iconic.”

The timing of the photos is what tipped off Instagram users that Hilton might be subtly shading Kardashian.

Kardashian has just launched the latest campaign for her cosmetics company, KKW BEAUTY. The launch is spearheaded by a photo campaign with photos, which were taken by Greg Swales, showing Kardashian surrounded by cherry blossom petals.

“My new KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Collection is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored Cherry Blossom trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!)” Kardashian captioned the shoot.

The flower usage was different, and American Beauty was obviously an influence on both shoots. However, Kardashian is striking the same poses Hilton used in her 2017 shoot so soon after struck the wrong chord with users.

“She copied you, Paris Hilton. She ain’t original,” one user wrote.

Another Paris fan wrote, “Kim stole your concept.”

However, some fans were a bit more skeptical. Some figure the shade Hilton threw by reminding fans about her floral photo shoot was intentional and planned by both parties to get more eyes on Kardashian’s collection.

“I think Kim and Paris planned this out to get everybody talking,” one fan wrote. “They’re two smart women.”

Kardashian has not responded to claims that she purposefully copied Hilton’s photoshoot concept.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter