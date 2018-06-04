Paris Hilton Celebrates Brother Barron’s Wedding in St. Bart’s

Paris Hilton took a break from planning her own wedding to celebrate younger brother Barron Hilton’s own nuptials on the Caribbean island of St. Barthelemey.

The 28-year-old Barron married socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff on Sunday with several members of the Hilton family in attendance.

Hilton, 37, chronicled the wedding on Instagram, posting a gallery of photos of the new married couple in front of a church with the caption “Mr. & Mrs. Hilton.” She also shared a photo of the Hilton family, including her parents, Richard and Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Other attendees of the wedding posted photos and videos with the hashtag “Tessa Barron 2018.” Nicky shared a photo of the couple kissing in front of the church, adding “It’s official” in the caption.

As PEOPLE points out, there was one famous member of the Hilton family not at the wedding: Barron’s aunt, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. A source told the magazine she had “tons of press to do” for American Woman, her new Paramount Network show.

Kathy’s sister Kim Richards did make it to the wedding, and also posted photos from St. Bart’s.

Barron proposed to Tessa last year. Before they left for the destination wedding, Tessa posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram page, and shared how excited she was to tie the knot.

“Off to St. Barths we go,” she wrote. “I’m so in love with you, my love. Words cannot even begin to describe what it’s like to get lost in your smile, locked in your gaze, tickled by your lips. My husband in thirteen days!!”

Hilton and actor Chris Zylka got engaged over New Year’s in Aspen, Colorado. Zylka gave Hilton an engagement ring reportedly worth $2 million, which needs its own security team. Unfortunately for Hilton, she reportedly lost it while partying in Miami in March. Club security combed over every inch of the club, only to find it inside an ice bucket.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said in January about the engagement. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Hilton and Zylka have known each other for eight years, but waited until last year to go Instagram official with their relationship.