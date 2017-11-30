Pamela Anderson Tried to Flirt Her Way Past Secret Service

Pamela Anderson recently discovered that she and the U.S. Vice President were in the same building at the same time and she attempted to flirt her way past secret service to see him.

The former Baywatch star was reportedly filming a PSA the National Limousine Association’s Ride Responsibly campaign at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, when it was brought to her attention that Vice President Pence was also in the same building.

According to Page Six sources, Anderson then sought out the area where Mike Pence was and “marched straight up to the Secret Service and asked to see Pence.”

“The Secret Service agent practically swooned and fainted when she walked up to him and started pressing her finger on his badge. Pam said, ‘I’d like to meet the vice president,’ ” one witness said.

“The agent did get it together enough to politely refuse, saying the vice president was busy,” the insider added.

Reporters reached out to Anderson for comment and she responded by telling them her side of the story.

“I wanted to thank [Pence] for supporting protection of sources for journalists. He is heralded for co-sponsoring proposals for a ‘federal shield law,’ which I deeply admire. This action would have allowed journalists to keep confidential sources secret — even if the government requested them,” the Barb Wire actress said.

“I really wanted to mention this — it is a topic close to my heart. Julian Assange deserves a pardon, and I thought I might be able to help. Julian is a hero to most of the world’s youth and free-minded thinking people. America needs to be on the right side of history,” she added.

Anderson has been romantically linked to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for many months now.

There is no “official” confirmation that the two are definitely in a relationship, but she has reportedly been visiting him frequently at the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK, where he’s been living for several months in order to avoid extradition to the U.S. on leaked document charges.