Louis C.K. Collaborator ‘Devastated’ Over Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K.‘s frequent collaborator, is “devastated” by the comedian’s admission that he masturbated in front of women.

“Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important,” Aldon said in a statement to Us Weekly. “My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward.”

She continued, “I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able.”

The 51-year-old Adlon has been working with C.K. since his short-lived 2007-2007 HBO sitcom Lucky Louie, in which she played his wife. In 2010, she began playing Pamela on FX‘s Louie, for which she also wrote and produced. She earned four Emmy nominations for her work on the show.

Adlon also created the Emmy-nominated Better Things with C.K. for FX. The network said Friday it will drop C.K.’s name from the credits for Better Things and is severing all ties with the comedian.

Her most recent work with C.K. is his film I Love You, Daddy, which distributor The Orchard will not release. Netflix and HBO have also ended their relationships with him.

Five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct in interviews with The New York Times. Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said C.K. masturbated in front of them in 2002, while Abby Schachner said C.K. masturbated during a phone conversation in 2003. Rebecca Corry said C.K. asked if he could masturbate in front of her in 2005, but she said no. Another woman who wished to remain anonymous said C.K. masturbated in front of her in the 1990s.

C.K. confirmed that all five stories are true.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d— without asking first, which is also true,” C.K. said. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d— isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

