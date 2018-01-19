‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Poses for Epic Mugshot After Arrest

Orlando Brown is bringing his outlandish behavior into the new year, it seems. The 30-year-old former Disney Channel star was arrested Thursday after an family dispute — and smiled widely for his mugshot.

Brown was arrested after a heated argument broke out between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

While police investigated, they found an active arrest warrant from another police department for Brown, as well as his girlfriend’s mother. Brown’s warrant stemmed from 2016 charges including an alleged battery charge, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

TMZ reports that those 2016 charges are related to an incident in which he reportedly struck his girlfriend in a parking lot. It’s unclear if the woman involved in Thursday’s dispute is the same woman involved in the 2016 charges.

After grinning for his mug shot, Brown was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for those charges. His bail was set at $25,000.

Disney Channel fans will remember Brown’s portrayal as Eddie Thomas in That’s So Raven, as well as his work as Sticky Webb in the network’s animated show The Proud Family.

In 2014, a woman told police that the actor had threatened to kill her and her daughter. He agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and paid a minimal fine.

The actor did not appear in season one of 2016’s That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home. Raven Symoné, Anneliese Van Der Pol, who played her best friend Chelsea Daniels, and Jonathan McDaniel, who played Raven’s boyfriend Devon Carter, all returned to the series.

Raven’s Home aired over the summer on the Disney Channel and was renewed for a second season in October.

In the series, Symoné plays a single mom raising two kids, 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, and living with best friend Chelsea and her son Levi. Tess is the group’s neighbor, and it wouldn’t be a That’s So Raven spinoff without a psychic twist — one of Raven’s kids appears to have inherited their mom’s future-seeing abilities.

As for the theme song, Symoné’s vocals kick it off before she hands the mic over to her fellow cast members.

While the original tune concluded with Raven saying, “Yep, that’s me,” the line has changed to “Yep, that’s us,” now that she has a family.

The shot closes exactly like the original, however, with Raven having a vision as the credits end.