Orlando Bloom Spotted With Bloody Injury After Hiking With Fiancee Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s Ibiza vacation turned slightly hazardous on Friday. The actor was spotted sporting a bloody injury while strolling around with his fiancee.

Perry and Bloom went for a hike to kick off their weekend, according to Daily Mail. While they managed to reach the summit of the peak they set out to climb, Bloom suffered a cut on his ankle. The outlet noted that the actor appeared to have plenty of supplies on him during the hike but wasn’t exactly dressed for the occasion.

He was photographed sporting casual clothes and blue vans rather than hiking boots. Despite his injury, Bloom appeared in good spirits. He was photographed walking around with blood on his ankle as thought nothing had happened.

Bloom appeared to be snapping photos of the scenery while walking through Ibiza.

He appeared to be enjoying his time away, perhaps because he and Perry are in no rush to marry. The couple doesn’t have a wedding to plan at this time, so their lives are free from that stress for now.

The singer revealed on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O radio show that she and Bloom intend to take their time with marriage. She noted that they’re doing “great” right now and are enjoying that.

“I think we’re doing really great and we’re really doing the hard work and laying the beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house,” she said. “I’m saying more figuratively, like emotionally. It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step. Because he was married before and it’s not the same in your 30s as you know.”

Perry has also been married before. She married Russell Brand only to split in 2011 after 14 months married. The British comic blamed schedules and “the undulating nature of fame” for the break up.

The “Swish Swish” singer previously opened up about her marriage struggles to Vogue, revealing that she tried to make it work in spite of those factors.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want and equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle equalness. He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour…I have to claim my own responsibility in things,” she told the magazine at the time.

Perry continued, “I do admit that I was on the road a lot. Although I invited him time and time again, and I tried to come home as much as I possibly could.”

She also teased more to the story, but said she was saving that for another time.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” she said.

Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr for two years, ending in 2013. The pair share one child, 8-year-old Flynn.