‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Engaged After Welcoming First Child

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks rang in the new year with a new ring on her finger! The actress shared the exciting news with her fans via social media after she was proposed to by now fiancé, Dennis Gelin. The star shared a photo to her Instagram page of her dancing with Gelin, but the angle it was taken at, fans got a good look at her new shiny rock! In the same post, she also uploaded a video of the two dancing, where again, fans got another visual of her gorgeous engagement ring.

Actress Octavia Spencer took to the comment section to wish her a “congratulations” along with Gabrielle Union who posted several red heart emojis. Several other celebrities wished her well too. “What a year love,” one fan wrote, while another of her followers posted, “You deserve all the LOVE.”

The exciting news came just one month after Brooks gave birth to a baby girl. She first made the announcement back in July that she would be expecting her first child. “So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captured in the photos after sharing the news with fans. Since then, she proudly displayed her growing bump with fans regularly in photos and videos.

Another way the actress surprised fans with the news was when she changed her Instagram profile to, “I predict I’m going to be a MOMMY!” then revealed in a post that she was five months in.