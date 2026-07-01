‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Breaks Rib in Home Accident Caught on Camera

Ruby Rose is recovering after suffering multiple broken ribs in an accident at her home.

The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed on June 29 that she was hospitalized after slipping on the edge of her swimming pool and striking her side against a wall as she fell into the water.

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Rose shared video of the incident on her Instagram Story, showing herself clutching her side after the fall, according to TMZ.

“RIP to my ribs, and to the rest of my summer,” she wrote. “They are broken, multiple.”

She added that the injury required an immediate trip to the emergency room.

“Straight to the hospital, did not pass go or collect 200 dollars,” Rose joked. “That’s your girl!”

The 40-year-old later provided more details about the accident in a post on Threads, explaining that she landed directly on the right side of her body.

“I landed perfectly” on the right side of her ribs, she wrote, adding that she broke the bottom two ribs.

The actress also shared a glimpse of her recovery, saying she had been instructed to use a breathing device as she heals.

“Please come and take me out. I brought this upon myself,” she wrote. “And now I have to breathe into a machine lol.”

She summed up the experience by writing, “What a bloody Monday.”

The accident prompted Rose to reflect on a much more serious injury she sustained while filming Batwoman in 2019. During production of the CW series, she suffered two herniated discs while performing a stunt and later underwent emergency surgery after nearly severing her spinal cord.

Looking back, Rose questioned how quickly she returned to work despite her injuries.

“I’m sorry, but what in the f–king dissociation and self abandonment did I do, to return to work on Batwoman, the day after breaking my rib and neck,” she wrote on Threads. “My rib was killing me!! I couldn’t feel my legs or hands, I was in a batsuit!”

Comparing the two experiences, Rose joked that she has no plans to push herself through this latest recovery.

“I’ve just broken two ribs, falling into my own pool backwards,” she wrote alongside a laughing emoji, “and you couldn’t pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up.”

As she settles in for what she expects will be several weeks of healing, Rose turned to fans for entertainment suggestions.

“Send good book and show recommendations,” she wrote, adding, “this is going to take many weeks.”