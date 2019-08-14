‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Breaks Down Over Bullies Amid ‘Shape’ Cover

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks is opening up about her experience with bullying. The actress, who starred as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in the since concluded Netflix original series, recently appeared on the cover of Shape Magazine and opened up about the significant meaning the moment had for her.

View this post on Instagram

“This is a big deal because I feel like the universe, the way the world works, it has built these invisible bullets to bully us in telling us who we’re supposed to be and what we’re supposed to look like,” a tearful Brooks said in a video shared to her Instagram account Tuesday. “I’ve always had this desire to prove people wrong. To say, this body that I’m in is enough.”

“Now that I am about to be a mother, it means even more to make sure that this human being that I’m going to bring in to the world knows that they are enough when they’re hit with all these bullets coming at them,” the actress, currently pregnant with her first child, added.

Celebrating the major moment, Brooks also shared a photo of the cover to her account following the big unveiling Tuesday, sharing a quote from the cover story and thanking Shape “for making this dream become a reality.”

View this post on Instagram

The star’s openness drew plenty of support from her fans and co-stars alike.

Taking to the comments section, OITNB alum Natasha Lyonne, who portrayed Nicky Nichols, responded with a series of heart eye enojis. Meanwhile, Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren actress Uzo Aduba commented that the cover is “beautiful.”

Brooks, a staple on OITNB throughout its entire seven season run, shocked fans in July when she announced that she is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend, who has not been identified.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captioned a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

In a post to her Instagram Story, the actress revealed that she was 20 weeks along, writing that “when one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning, I’M PREGNANT.”

In the weeks since the announcement, Brooks hasn’t been shy when it comes to flaunting her growing baby bumping. Along with sharing a photo of herself dressed in lingerie, writing that she is “still in awe” of her pregnancy, she sported a sparkly, form-fitting, silver gown to the black carpet premiere of Orange Is the New Black Season 7 in late July.

All seasons of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix.