'One World: Together at Home,' Lady Gaga Under Fire for Supporting World Health Organization After Donald Trump's Condemnation
Lady Gaga is facing backlash after she applauded the World Health Organization (WHO) during Friday's One World: Together at Home benefit concert. The performance, and Gaga’s words praising WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, came just days after President Donald Trump announced that he would withhold funds from WHO pending an investigation into their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Dr. Tedros, you're truly a superstar. Thank you so much to the media for telling the stories of all of these medical professionals and getting the word out about how under-resourced their systems are," the singer said, The Hill reports. "During this time we have seen a coming together of a singular, kind, global community. This triumph has instilled in myself and my colleagues a true calling to call upon the private sector and philanthropists to commit millions of dollars to support the World Health Organization's COVID-19 response."
The performer's praise for Ghebreyesus and the organization immediately sparked backlash on social media from those who also disagreed with WHO's handling of the crisis. Criticizing WHO, Trump said, according to CNN, that the investigation would cover the organization's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus" and claimed that "had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death."
I know what you have done is for the world and kindness❤ But please don't support @WHO and @DrTedros anymore 🙏🏻🙏🏻 What they are doing is concealing the epidemic and supporting CCP. Tedros is not 'superhero' but only a selfish politician🤡 pic.twitter.com/pV6yt3CIZv— Ivan Ng (@IvanNGTH) April 19, 2020
WHO did not help the world due to this pandemic. They lied, lied for China. You rich celebrities can donate however much money you want but don't ask normal citizens who are suffering from this pandemic to donate more money to this useless organization.— freedomisnotfree (@metalfishball) April 19, 2020
Gaga, understood where you are coming from. But to be fair, @WHO does not deserve a thank you if you check out in detailed timeline what they have done in the past 4 months.— Ddynyc (@ddynyc) April 19, 2020
I really like Lady Gaga, but this act disappoints me.. does she really support what @WHO has done in this pandemic?? WHO helped cover truth for China, and indirectly killed thousands of people.. or she just wants to oppose what Trump did?— Leung Leung (@Leung721831101) April 19, 2020
You can love everyone, but must also hold people accountable for their action. Calling #Tedros a superstar is beyond revulsion, considering the deadly result of his delays and his regurgitation of China lies. #TedrosLiedPeopleDied #ChinaLiedPeopleDied— ChrisUS (@ChrisWapdy0305) April 19, 2020
We need to thank WHO? No kidding please. WHO said China is doing a good job to fight the virus. But many countries over the world complaining the mask / medical materials China sold them are not qualified 😡— Nana (@nana_sakurai) April 19, 2020
Lady Gaga should get off her Hollywood high horse.
She referred to WHO chief Dr. Tedros as a “true superstar”.
Thousands of Americans are DEAD after faulty WHO #coronavirus data and information.
The WHO LIED to cover for communist party of China!
Who’s side are you on!?— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 19, 2020
Shame on Tredos and WHO! So disappointed that Lady Gaga called Tedros a superstar! He doesn’t deserve this honour as he only please China that’s all!— Bella Bello (@belladalove) April 19, 2020
Sorry Gaga but don't you read the news? @WHO is doing a terrible job, thanking them is not a smart move. I know @realDonaldTrump is terrible, but you don't have to go support WHO to against Trump...— CarYe (@YeungCarmilly) April 19, 2020
Please don’t root for Tedros at WHO just because you don’t like Trump. Look at how he covered-up for China and told the world not to overreact which eventually took innocent lives and caused great agony to the world. pic.twitter.com/OI5pWulRL7— Lindsay Lin (@LindsayLin15) April 20, 2020
Despite not being a fan of @ladygaga it was nice to see her raise funds from the wealthy to help those effected by this pandemic, but then her calling Tedros a great man or whatever was bullshit propaganda, stop letting ppl off the hook! We’re in this situation bc of them!!! 🙄😒— Agnostics for Trump (@AgnosticsT) April 19, 2020
@ladygaga will you do a similar fund raiser for the food banks in the USA? Be an AMERICAN first and do your research on how @WHO screwed your country. ✌️❤️— Jay Gutierrez (@guti95515584) April 19, 2020
Praising someone who is under suspicion of mishandling the situation that leads to more than 100k deaths and more to come, in the name of love and one world, a little hypocritical don't you think? Just being used? No one is that naive...— hdsqzv #StayHomeSaveLives (@hdsqzv) April 19, 2020