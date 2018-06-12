Olympic Skier Bode Miller’s 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Pool Accident

Olympic skier Bode Miller is mourning the loss of his 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller. The toddler died Sunday after a pool accident, the athlete revealed on Instagram.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

The Orange County Coroner’s Office told TMZ that Emeline died at the hospital. A source close to Miller’s family said they were at a neighbor’s party on Sunday and Emeline got in the pool somehow.

It is not clear how long she was in the pool. Orange County Fire paramedics rushed to the scene and tried to save her with CPR. Sadly, they could not save her.

Miller posted a gallery of photos of Emeline on Instagram.

Hundreds of Miller’s fans sent their condolences to the skier and his family.

“I can’t even begin to try to understand how devastated you and your wife are during this time,” one fan wrote. “Lifting you both up in love and light.”

“Truly sorry for Your loss. can’t even imagine the pain You all are experiencing sending love & prayers,” added another.

“I am so sorry for your loss and the unspeakable pain you are feeling. You are not alone,” one more fan wrote.

Miller and his wife, beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, welcomed their daughter on Nov. 5, 2016, PEOPLE reported at the time.

The 40-year-old Miller and his wife have a 3-year-old son, Edward Nash Skan Miller. He also has a 10-year-old daughter, Neesyn Dace, from a relationship with Chanel Johnson, and 5-year-old son Samuel Nathaniel with Sara Cantrell.

Miller has six Olympic medals, including a gold in Super Combined at the 2010 Vancouver Games. He retired last year, before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. However, he covered the skiing events as a commentator for NBC.

While in South Korea for the Olympics, Miller was away from his family, and shared several photos of his family, including one of Emeline reclining on a carpet. “I can’t wait to get home to my little princess. She’s waiting patiently,” he wrote.