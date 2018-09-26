O.J. Simpson Concerned Bill Cosby Will Be Attacked in Prison, Calls for House Arrest

O.J. Simpson is concerned about Bill Cosby in prison, saying that the judge should have let him go on house arrest instead.

Simpson spoke with a reporter for TMZ, who caught up with him near a golf course on Wednesday. Simpson said that Cosby’s safety will be at serious risk behind bars, pointing out that the comedian’s age and apparent frailty will make it a hard lifestyle adjustment for him. He also feels that the highly publicized nature of Cosby’s crimes and allegations will make him an easy target for other prisoners.

“I’m sure that the guys will protect him, but they’re going to have to put him in protective custody,” Simpson told the lone cameraman. “Because it takes one nut, you know? The problem is the nature of the crime, because rape is frowned upon in prison, you know?”

Simpson speculated that Cosby’s prison would have just as much trouble adjusting to him as he will have adjusting to his sentence.

“With his health and his age, and the nature of the crime, there is not a warden in this country that wants the responsibility of having Bill Cosby,” he said. “I think they they should have let him do his time under house arrest.”

Simpson admitted right off the bat that he was not up to date on the latest developments in Cosby’s case, however. He did not seem to know that Cosby’s sentencing had already gone through, prefacing his speculations with “if he goes to prison.”

“I don’t know anything about the case, I didn’t follow it, but I always feel you’ve got to honor the jury’s verdict. Whatever it is,” he said.

Simpson himself spent nine years in prison out in Nevada, after being convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery. He was released on Oct. 1, 2017, meaning the one year anniversary of his freedom is less than a week away.

Cosby, meanwhile, is on his way to a Pennsylvania state prison to begin his sentence. A judge ordered Cosby locked up for 3 to 10 years after he was convicted of three counts of sexual assault. Prison officials assured TMZ that Cosby will be safe while incarcerated.

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution,” a spokesperson said.

Cosby is reportedly staying in a cell by himself, right beside the prison’s infirmary. He is in maximum security, though he will be granted phone calls and visitation rights according to prison policy.