‘OITNB’ Star Jessica Pimental ‘Witnessed’ Taryn Manning’s Cyberbullying

Taryn Manning’s Orange Is the New Black co-stars have her back. The actress recently worried fans with an Instagram post detailing issues in her personal life, though she assured everyone she’s “not suicidal.”

Manning later revealed to The Blast that “cybercriminals” compromised her laptops, phones, emails and even finances. Now, co-star Jessica Pimentel — who plays Maria Ruiz — shared with Yahoo Entertainment that she was a “witness” to Manning’s cyber harassment.

“I’ve witnessed it first hand — I mean I’ve gotten death threats from something my character did, and many of us have. It’s not the first time,” Pimentel said.

She continued, “It comes from things that are out of our control, whether it’s our appearance or something that a fictional character did — not even something that you have done personally.”

Pimentel added that actors and other artists are “deeply sensitive and emotional creatures.”

“So, if you are already a sensitive person, to be in that position is to be as vulnerable as possible,” she told the outlet. “I don’t blame her. I think she needs to do whatever she needs to do to feel safe and happy.”

Laura Gómez, who plays Blanca Flores on Orange Is the New Black, told Yahoo Entertainment Manning is a “very vulnerable individual, which is what makes her work so beautiful.”

“Nobody deserves that type of treatment and I really am a big fan of her work and her soul,” she said.

After sharing her concerning Instagram post, Manning told The Blast she didn’t feel safe traveling to New York City after the attacks on her online. As such, she missed the premiere of the final season of Orange Is the New Black.

She also told The Blast that she’s “not suicidal.

“I would never hurt myself,” Manning said.

Her comments to the outlet came after she was “crying for help” in a post on Instagram. Manning accused her “‘team’ of agents, managers and lawyers” of sitting back and doing nothing when she needed them. The post, shared early Thursday morning, mentioned “cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life.”

Manning ended the post, which was accompanied by a photo of her and her Orange is the new Black co-stars, with an assurance that she wasn’t considering suicide.

“I hope you’re happy, you know who you are. [And] you have a RO you violate daily and the other one you’re a disgrace. And no I am not Suicidal,” she wrote. “You wish. I’m crushed and making a point how no one cares when you’re down.”

The post prompted concern from fans and friends. One person wrote, “Baby I tried to text you are you OK.” Manning responded with a simple, “no.”