Oasis Member Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Paul Arthurs, the founding guitarist in Oasis known as Bonehead, has been diagnosed with cancer. The 56-year-old guitarist shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Tuesday, writing that he would be "taking a break" from live performances as he receives treatment for tonsil cancer.

Arthurs began the Tuesday message to fans by writing, "just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while," before he went on to share, "I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer." Arthurs added that "the good news is it's treatable." The musician said he was set to begin "a course of treatment soon" and promised to "keep you posted how it is going." He went on to share that he was "gutted I'm missing [upcoming] gigs with Liam [Gallagher] and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx."

Prior to his diagnosis, Arthurs was scheduled to perform with Gallagher, who has shows scheduled throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia through early September. The two were set to reunite at England's Knebworth Festival on June 4 and also were also set to perform together in Manchester. Shortly after Arthurs announced he would be unable to attend those shows amid his diagnosis, Gallagher sent a message of support, writing, "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we're all thinking of you rasta you'll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x." Arthurs responded to that message with three heart emojis.

Arthurs' Tuesday note was met with an outpouring of support from more than just Gallagher. Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tweeted, "Big love Bone!!" Meanwhile, bass guitarist Andy Bell wrote, "Get well soon Bone."

Arthurs co-founded Oasis with Gallagher, originally calling themselves the Rain. They changed the band's name after recruiting Gallagher's brother Noel, according to The Guardian. Arthurs played on three of the band's albums, including the era-defining Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, before parting ways with the group in 1999. At the time of his exit, the band was recording their fourth album, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants. Years later, in 2013, Arthurs and Gallagher reunited for roughly a year for Gallagher's band Beady Eye.