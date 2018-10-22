Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Reveals Photo With Giant Bags of Marijuana

Noah Cyrus is not shy about her activities on tour, posting a photo of giant bags of marijuana and a bong as she promotes her debut EP, Good Cry.

The youngest Cyrus sibling is taking to the rock star life pretty naturally, by the looks of it.

She posted a photo of herself late on Friday night, sitting on a couch in a black sweat suit with a bong on the floor in front of her. Beside her were ten massive bags of marijuana, two of which were open. Cyrus had her hand over her face.

“Me ‘n all my bffs,” she wrote in the caption.

Cyrus was between shows in California when she posted the photo, meaning that the marijuana was likely legal if she was in the state. Still, at 18 years old, she would only be allowed to snag it for medical use with a doctor’s recommendation. On top of that, patients may only possess up to 8 ounces legally, and any one of the bags beside Cyrus on the couch could be well over that limit.

California has legalized recreational marijuana as well, but customers must be over 21 to purchase it and may not possess over an ounce at a time.

Cyrus posted another party picture the next morning, showing herself standing in front of a collage of car posters. She held a Red Bull in one hand, and brandished a joint and a lighter in the other.

me giving zero fucks that i piss people on the internet off daily pic.twitter.com/SWfxZq8lLX — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) October 20, 2018

“Me giving zero f—s that i piss people on the Internet off daily,” she wrote this time around.

Cyrus has made no secret of her love for cannabis products. Last month, she gave an interview with Refinery 29 revealing the contents of her purse, which was a $1,930 Louis Vuitton backpack. She dumped it out to reveal what she “carries everywhere” with her, and it included a weed vaporizer pen.

“The most important thing in this entire bag is my Pax pen,” she said. “I need it sometimes whenever I’m just in the studio and I need to chill the f— out.”

Cyrus has three more shows promoting the Good Cry EP, all on the west coast. Fans are still reeling from her short-lived romance with rapper Lil Xan, who now claims that their entire relationship was fabricated by their record label. Lil Xan shocked fans back in September when he posted a video claiming that their PDA-filled summer fling was a publicity stunt.

“It was something set up by, uh, Columbia Records… Columbia, uh, set it up to boost, uh, her like… y’know… like, everybody s— poppin‘,” he said in a now-deleted video. “Shout-out to Columbia Records, too, for setting up that fake relationship. I didn’t want to do it, to be completely honest… It was just added work to my schedule, you know what I mean?”

Cyrus continues to deny this claim.