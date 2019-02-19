Noah Cyrus Cries Over Ex Lil Xan’s Pregnancy Announcement

Noah Cyrus isn’t handling the news very well that ex-boyfriend Lil Xan is expecting his first child just months after they split.

The 19-year-old musician and younger sister of Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram Story on Monday just hours after Lil Xan and his girlfriend, Annie Smith, announced that they were expecting, seemingly updating fans on her reaction to the news.

“Whata day,” the “My Way” singer captioned a photo of herself sitting in a car crying.

One hour later, she posted another photo of herself on her main Instagram page, this time seeming to have a more positive outlook on the situation.

“i WILL be happy if its the last thing i do,” she captioned the non-smiling photo.

The post came just hours after Lil Xan took to the social media platform to announce his exciting news.

“i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father,” the 22-year-old announced. “i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life.”

“all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise !” he continued. “Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album ‘BE SAFE’ and to my baby my angel my sunshine [Annie Smith] i love you with all my heart.”

Smith addressed the news in her own post, revealing that she is five weeks along and calling Xan, who also goes by Nicholas Diego Leanos, her “wonderful husband.”

“Yes, this was planned,” she wrote. “Diego and I have had baby names picked out for months, already started wedding planning, and have been trying to get pregnant. Yes, I am still very early on and wasn’t planning on announcing until after 12 weeks (this is for all the mom critics, lol) but Diego was so excited to share this news because we are genuinely happy.”

The pregnancy announcement came just five months after Lil Xan and Cyrus had a very public break up. The former couple, who made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs in August, broke up via a back-and-forth conversation that involved cheating allegations. Lil Xan also claimed that their relationship had been nothing more than a publicity stunt, though he later backtracked on the comments.