Noah Cyrus and Boyfriend Lil Xan Gift Billy Ray Cyrus Drug Paraphernalia

Noah Cyrus and boyfriend Lil Xan helped Billy Ray Cyrus ring in his 57th birthday with an unusual gift.

Lil Xan has eagerly been welcomed into the Cyrus family fold, so much so that gifting his girlfriend’s father a bong was not deemed unusual.

“Had to get dad a present ya dig! Happy B Day @billyraycyrus,” the 21-year-old rapper captioned a photo on Instagram.

For her part, Noah Cyrus also posted a touching message to her father on Instagram with a throwback photo from when she was younger.

“happy birthday daddy. thank you for showing me the meaning of true love! youre the King of my world forever. i love you sooo much,” she wrote.

The country crooner’s birthday was celebrated by family and friends at home, according to E! News, the festivities including a viewing of the young couple’s newest video for their song “Live or Die,” a song in which they declare their love for one another.

“On our way to the sky, we’re gonna look down on tight/ When we die, you and I: two heartbreak soldiers. When you lay by my side, I see the whole world through your eyes. Ride or die, you and I,” Cyrus sings in one portion of the song.

“They threw me in, and now I’m drowning in the deep end. If I’m religious, you’re the one that I believe in/ You’ve been here with me to help me fight all my demons,” Lil Xan raps.

Cyrus, 18, and Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, confirmed their relationship earlier this month, though they have known each other for much longer. During a red carpet appearance, Noah Cyrus revealed that their relationship began after Lil Xan “slid into the DMs,” though that did not immediately jumps tart their relationship.

“He DMed me like in February and I didn’t see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, ‘Lil Xan, cool, he’s following me. I’ll follow him back,’” Cyrus told E! News. “And then I saw his DM and we’re just hanging out making music.”

After “instantly” clicking, Cyrus took the initiative to introduce Lil Xan to her parents, who already “love” him, a feeling that is reciprocated by Lil Xan, who said that he “loves them all.”

The couple, who plan to collaborate on more songs in the future, recently attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards together, where they were not shy with their public displays of affection.