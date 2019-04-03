Nipsey Hussle’s Killer: What We Know About Suspect Eric Holder

Nipsey Hussle’s suspected killer Eric Holder is currently in police custody, and there are a few things that those following this tragic story should know about him.

Most importantly, his connection to Hussle’s murder is not Holder’s first run-in with police, as he has been arrested multiple times before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first time Holder was arrested was in 2009. He was charged with domestic battery regarding an incident with the mother of his child.

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

He was allowed to plea that down to a basic battery charge, after agreeing to stay 100 feet away from the victim, and also agreeing to take anger management classes.

Holder was then arrested again in 2012, this time being charged with two felonies for having a loaded gun on his person.

The men & women of the LAPD have been feverishly working—along w/ the support of our community—to find the individual responsible for the murder of Nipsey Hussle. Eric Holder represents a substantial risk to public safety & we are asking for continued assistance in locating him. pic.twitter.com/rD995XhTzC — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 2, 2019

Once again, he cut a deal and pleaded no contest to one felony charge, which landed him in the L.A. County jail for 6-months. He was also given some credit for time served.

Additionally, Holder is said to be an aspiring rapper himself, going by monikers such as “Fly Mac,” “Boss King,” and “Shitty Cuz,” according to reports from The L.A. Times and the Daily Beast.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

He also reportedly posted on Instagram under the screen name “ima_god_in_da_streetz” — sharing tracks about murder and violence — but Holder’s alleged account has since been shut down.

There is no official confirmation on what caused the alleged rift between Hussle and Holder that led the violent outburst, but police believe that it was not gang-related, but rather a personal quarrel.

Hussle was 33 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by two children and his girlfriend Lauren London.