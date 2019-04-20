Nipsey Hussle: New Surveillance Video Reveals Getaway Driver’s Tie to Murder

Surveillance video reportedly shows Nipsey Hussle’s murderer making a run to a getaway driver near the murder scene, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported Saturday that it saw the video, which it did not publish. According to the site, the video shows the shooter run down an alley to get to the car. The killer stops for a moment, then jumps into the car. The driver then “floors” it to take the shooter far from the scene. The video makes it clear that the driver was waiting by to drive the shooter from the scene.

The Los Angeles Times previously reported that the getaway driver was a woman who cooperated with police. Sources told the Times she did not know the gunman planned to shoot and kill Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot ant killed on March 31 outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Two days later, police arrested a suspect, 29-year-old Eric Holder, in connection with the shooting death. Holder was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

The getaway driver has not been arrested yet. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are “actively investigating.”

One source told TMZ authorities are still trying to determine if the driver had knowledge of Holder’s intent. The driver has said she did not know of his plans or that he had a weapon.

Sources explained to TMZ that when Holder’s vehicle arrived at the scene, he was driving and the woman was the passenger. He parked in the mini-mall parking lot next to the store. While she waited in the car, Holder had his first conversation with Nipsey. TMZ reports the conversation ended “without animosity” and with a friendly hand gesture. Holder walked to a burger restaurant, ordered something and left.

A short time later, the car returned to the scene, stopping in an alley near the mall. At this point, Holder and the woman switched seats. After he left, the woman kept the car running, according to TMZ.

Several witnesses to the murder told TMZ they have not been contacted by police yet.

Nipsey Hussle is survived by his girlfriend, Lauren London, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son, Kross. London got a detailed tattoo of Nispey on her forearm.

“His soul was majestic,” London said in her eulogy at Nipsey’s memorial service. “He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

She continued, “In Hussle’s words, because he always used to say this: The game is going to test you but never fold, stay 10 toes down.. It’s not on you, it’s in you and what’s in you they can’t take away. He’s in all of us.”

