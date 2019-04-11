Nipsey Hussle Death Certificate Confirms Cause of Death

Nipsey Hussle died as the result of fatal gunshot wound, his death certificate confirms.

The 33-year-old rapper and community activist’s death certificate was released this week, confirming the cause of death which was already announced by the Los Angeles County Medical Coroner.

According to the death certificate published by The Blast, Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, did not suffer long, as his death is listed as “rapid.”

Paramedics rushed to the scene outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, but they were too late to save him from the multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, said that he got a call from Hussle after he had been shot. Asghedom rushed to The Marathon and attempted in vain to perform CPR on his dying brother.

“He got the call and he ran out of here so fast. He never did that in the morning,” Hussle and Asghedom’s 88-year-old grandmother, Margaret Boutte, told CBS2. “Right away, I called his mother. I said, ‘Angel, something must have happened.’ I said, ‘Samiel jumped up, he didn’t take his shower, he got out of here so fast.’”

“Sammy got up there soon enough to start helping his brother. Erias knew Sammy was there before he died,” Boutte said.

The medical examiner ruled Hussle’s cause of death to be homicide. The man accused of fatally shooting the rapper in broad daylight, 29-year-old Eric Holder, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon during an initial court appearance.

Police say the two had a dispute before the shooting. Hussle’s final post on social media referenced “powerful enemies.”

Following the autopsy on Hussle’s body, it was picked up by his family and transported to a famous funeral home in South Los Angeles. His public memorial will take place Thursday at the Staples Center. Afterward, he will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Hussle’s grandmother said that she’s praying for her late grandson as well as the man who gunned him down.

“I’m praying for him, too. I hope he does not get killed in custody. Have enough time to ask God for forgiveness,” she said. “I’m Catholic, I do believe in prayer and I’m praying for him. He was a young, ignorant situation and I’m hoping he’s sorry for what he did.”

Hussle is survived by his long-time girlfriend Lauren London and their 2-year-old son, Kross. He is also survived by daughter Emani from a previous relationship. A funeral procession for Hussle will reportedly take place at a later date.