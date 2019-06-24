Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani, 10, Honors Him During Graduation From Elementary School

Nipsey Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter Emani celebrated her graduation from elementary school over the weekend with a touching tribute to her late father.

The 10-year-old was joined by several members of her family for the big occasion, including her aunt Samantha Smith and the late rapper’s 2-year-old son Kross. During the ceremony, Emani even gave a short graduation speech that included a shout out to her father.

“I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she shared, according to videos posted on fan accounts.

Emani’s graduation came just two months after her father, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot on Sunday, March 31 during an altercation with another man outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. He was just 33.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop,” Hussle’s sister wrote shortly after news of his death broke. “You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of every day and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever, and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too.”

Just days later, thousands of fans gathered at Los Angeles’ Staple Center for a memorial service, during which Emani took the stage alongside Kross and the late rapper’s girlfriend, Lauren London.

As has been widely reported, in late April, Smith, who lived with Hussle and Emani until about 2014 or 2015 and who has kept “consistent and frequent contact” with her niece on a weekly basis, filed a petition to become the legal guardian of Emani.

“[Smith] has always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care and continues to do so,” the documents obtained by PEOPLE read.

According to the documents, Smith’s goal of obtaining custody of the 10-year-old was to “ensure [her] continued stability,” and guarantee Emani “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”

In late May, the outlet reported that Emani would remain in the custody of Smith.