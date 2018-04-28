Victoria’s Secret Model Nina Agdal Bares All in Cheeky Photo

Nina Agdal put on a scandalous display on Instagram Thursday, posing nude in strappy high heels while posing in the mirror.

Agdal added the hashtag "know your ankles" to the picture, though her ankles weren't the main focus for most of her followers, judging by the comments. The model was lying on her front facing away from the mirror at an angle, looking over her shoulder to make eye contact with the camera.

Agdal tagged Le Lis Blanc on the reflection of her shoe in the mirror. The French fashion brand offers high end clothing, shoes and other household items for men and women, claiming it "translates [the] "modern lifestyle with high standard products."

Agdal, 26, is known for promoting a diversity of body types and calling out the fashion industry when it tries to hold all models to an unrealistic and uninclusive standard. In February, she gave a lengthy interview in W Magazine, where she discussed a viral Instagram post of hers from January. In it, she had called out a publisher who chose not to run her cover shoot, claiming she "did not fit into the (sample size) samples".

"It was not a good year for me, but I finally got myself back and I went into this shoot," Agdal recalled in the interview. "Then after going through all of this, and finally being back to happy Nina, the response comes back and it is, 'You are not good enough.'"

"At that point, this was not my first rodeo," she continued. "I started modeling almost ten years ago. I was just like, 'I have to say something.' There are so many girls that see this and it is such a perception game that I'm not going to support anymore. There are so many ways to make yourself look better or like your life is perfect. My life is not perfect, I'm going through it too. Instagram is such an easy tool to create this perception that their life is perfect, and I was just not going to do it anymore."

Aside from her outspoken take on modelling, Agdal is known for dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a time, though they reportedly broke up in May of 2017. The couple dated for about a year, and were seen on numerous vacations, including a yacht ride in Spain with Tobey Maguire, and in a beach house in Montauk, New York.

In the fall of 2016, many people thought Agdal had finally locked down the eternal bachelor, though they finally parted ways in the spring.