Nikki Bella Says Postpartum Sex with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Has Been 'a Little Different'

✖

Nikki Bella isn't afraid to get candid about her personal life, and the former WWE star continued that trend when she opened up about how her sex life with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev has changed since giving birth in a new episode of The Bellas Podcast. Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed son Matteo on July 31, and Bella told twin sister Brie Bella that she and Chigvintsev have "already been having sex."

"I didn't even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like I'm healed, I'm fine," she said. "Even though last night it didn't seem fine, but that's okay. It was a little different." Nikki added that she "felt like organs were about to drop out. I was like, shoot, did I mess up?" "Okay Nicole, enough about all the gross stuff going on with our vaginas, especially yours," Brie told her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Nikki also discussed a recent Instagram video she shared of herself and Chigvintsev kissing, which she captioned, "Mama getting her groove back... postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me." When some fans got the wrong idea Nikki told Brie she didn't mean for her caption to be interpreted in that way.

"Like I'm not bleeding, there's nothing wrong. No more postpartum panties. They're out the door. But maybe I should've said like in the trash, away for good," she said, adding that after she "reread" her caption, "I'm like, 'oh my god I totally did make it like Artem's throwing my panties out the door' and like, here we go. I did not mean that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Sep 14, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

Nikki also opened up about mom-shaming she received after she shared that she was sleep training her son. "I’ve been getting judged outside the home," she said. It’s been great." Brie replied, "I was mindblown when you talked about sleep-training on your Instagram. I could not believe the backlash you got."

Earlier this month, Nikki wrote on Instagram that she had decided to try sleep training with Matteo after Brie successfully used it with her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, and is now using it with her infant son, Buddy.

"I don’t know if people thought I was sleep-training [him] like a toddler but no, there’s sleep-training for newborns," Nikki said. "It’s probably what everyone does already."