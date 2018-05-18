Nikki Bella Responds to Claims Her Split From John Cena Is a Publicity Stunt

Nikki Bella announced her split from John Cena in April, and skeptics immediately assumed that the breakup was a publicity stunt to boost ratings for the upcoming season of Bella’s E! reality show Total Bellas.

Speaking to ET Canada, Bella shot down those rumors, noting that not only are they untrue, they are also hurtful.

“Sometimes people don’t realize how you can affect them. It’s kind of like when we try to talk to cyberbullies and tell them that you have no idea how you’re affecting people,” she explained. “I’m a human being that literally went through a breakup.”

The athlete continued, “Everyone’s been through a breakup and think of how we feel. So mine has just been blown up and people all of a sudden are saying that I’m faking it. You’re now saying that my heartache is fake, and that makes it even harder. It’s just like, what can I do right? That’s just really, really tough.”

The couple had been scheduled to marry on May 5 in Mexico, and have recently appeared separately on various talk shows ahead of Sunday’s premiere of Total Bellas.

Bella also commented on the speculation while speaking to TMZ, noting that while other people might walk down the aisle for publicity, she isn’t one of them.

“A lot of people get married for publicity,” she said. “I’m not like those reality show people. I don’t want to be hesitant. I want to do what my heart says.”

As for what she would do if Cena asked her to take him back, the 34-year-old isn’t sure.

“I’m a girl who lives in the moment and I honestly don’t know what I’d say,” she said.

As for Cena’s claim on the Today show that he now wants children, Bella said she believes him.

“I believe 100% he wants kids. It makes me want to run back and jump into his arms,” she said, noting that up until this week, she had thought Cena was just telling her what she wanted to hear so she would get married. Still, she said she needs to do some reflecting and make sure things feel right.

“I care about him and love him a lot,” she said.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote, and while it’s unclear whether Bella is referring to her relationship with Cena, the rumors in the media or something else entirely, it seems very on the nose for the situation.

“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have,” the quote read.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com