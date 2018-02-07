Nicole Eggert Files Police Report Against Scott Baio

After alleging sexual misconduct against her former Charles in Charge co-star Scott Baio, Nicole Eggert filed a police report against Baio on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yesterday Nicole Eggert and I met with two police detectives from the sexual assault unit at my law firm,” Eggert’s attorney Lisa Bloom told THR in a statement on Wednesday. “Nicole answered all of their questions for over an hour and told her story of sexual abuse by Scott Baio when she was a minor. A witness, Alexander Polinsky, appeared as well and told the detectives about inappropriate touching he witnessed, as well as his own allegations of bullying by Scott Baio.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We appreciate the Los Angeles police detectives’ interest in this case, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation. Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. We provided a list of those names to the police. If anyone else has information about this matter please contact us,” Bloom added.

David Weintraub, Eggert’s manager of 15 years, told THR that Eggert felt positive after her conversation with the detectives.

“Nicole didn’t know what the statute of limitations was, but apparently the police are doing active investigations into a lot of these high-profile, older cases,” the CEO of DWE Talent Management told THR. “It’s been a very emotional and hard time for Nicole because her credibility and her truth has been questioned. She’s never had to defend what she’s saying so much. Meeting with the police was a groundbreaking moment because Alexander Polinsky also gave his statement. This is her truth.”

“The most important thing is that people are standing by her,” he added.

No additional information, including the specific allegation, was released by police, but authorities did confirm to THR that detectives had the report.

Eggert first came forward with allegations against Baio on social media, claiming Baio “molested” her when she was a minor when the two were co-starring on Charles in Charge. Baio denied her claims, saying in a Facebook Live video that they had sex only after she turned 18.

The following week, Eggert appeared on both Megyn Kelly Today and The Dr. Oz Show, detailing her allegations against Baio.

Eggert told Kelly that Baio sexually abused her “probably once a week” starting at the age of 14, and that she lost her virginity to him at 17. Baio, who is 11 years older, maintained that Eggert was 18 when they had sex, and denied the rest of her claims when he appeared on Good Morning America.

Weintraub said the next step is to let the investigation take its course while Eggert cooperates fully.

“It’s very empowering that everyone is going to see a change in Hollywood,” he said of the current climate. “Old ways of sweeping things under the rug aren’t going to work anymore.”

“Calling it a nite. Emotionally drained but an extremely productive day,” Eggert tweeted on Tuesday night, asking fans to tune into The Talk Wednesday for more information.