Nicolas Cage Says Retiring From Acting ‘Can’t Happen’ for Him

Nicolas Cage recently opened up about the chances of him retiring from acting and he assured fans “that can’t happen.” Cage made the vow while speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his newest movie, Prisoners in the Ghostland. “To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it,” he went on to say.

“I’m healthier when I’m working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that,” the Hollywood icon continued. “So I’m never going to retire.” He then joked, “Where are we now, 117 movies?” Cage’s comments were sparked after he noted that it’s important for him to pursue films that keep him “interested” as he gets older, “because if I’m not interested, you’re not going to be interested.” He explained, “It gets more difficult the older we get. So I have to find new ways of expressing myself, new challenges. But I do think, God willing, that once I finish the next two movies, I’m going to take some time off, because I think it’s time to recharge.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

"The wildest movie I've ever made." – Nicolas Cage



Watch the first trailer for 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' – in theaters and on VOD on September 17. pic.twitter.com/eSxJy6kB0r — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 11, 2021

In Prisoners of the Ghostland, Cage plays Hero, a “notorious criminal” who is sent to rescue the governor’s daughter, who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland.” Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) co-stars as Bernice, the governor’s daughter, and the governor himself is played by horror icon Bill Moseley. Actor and filmmaker Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook, The Hangover Part II) also stars, playing a character named Psycho. Additional stars of the Prisoners of the Ghostland include Yuzuka Nakaya and Tak Sakaguchi (Godzilla: Final Wars).

Cage will eventually follow that up with a Western drama titled Butcher’s Crossing. The film is an adaptation of John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name, telling a story about life in the “rugged frontier of the American West” in the 1870s, per Deadline. In it, Cage will play Miller, the leader of a Buffalo hunter team who encounters a young Harvard dropout hoping to find purpose in the West. The two men set off on an epic adventure that tests their limits, both mentally and physically, while bringing them face-to-face with potentially fatal circumstances. The title of the story, Butcher’s Crossing, refers to a fictional Kansas town where the two men meet. The film is being directed by Gabe Polsky (Red Army), from a screenplay he wrote with Liam Satre-Meloy. Butcher’s Crossing will begin production in October.