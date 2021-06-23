Nicolas Cage Lines up Role in New Western Drama 'Butcher’s Crossing'

✖

Nicolas Cage has few new movies on the horizon, and recently lined up a role in the forthcoming Western drama Butcher’s Crossing. The film is an adaptation of John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name, telling a story about life in the "rugged frontier of the American West" in the 1870s, per Deadline. In it, Cage will play Miller, the leader of a Buffalo hunter team who encounters a young Harvard dropout hoping to find purpose in the West.

The two men set off on an epic adventure that tests their limits, both mentally and physically, while bringing them face-to-face with potentially fatal circumstances. The title of the story, Butcher's Crossing, refers to a fictional Kansas town where the two men meet. The film is being directed by Gabe Polsky (Red Army), from a screenplay he wrote with Liam Satre-Meloy. Butcher's Crossing will begin production in October.

In a statement shared by Deadline, Polsky commented on the new film, as well as Cage's casting. "This is an urgent story with timeless themes – a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature," he said. "Nick Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting performers, and to have him take on this brilliant role will be exciting."

Cage fans won't have t wait too long for his next movie, however, as he stars a new movie titled Pig, which opens in theaters on July 19. Pig is a dramatic revenge flick in which Cage plays a truffle hunter named Rob "who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness" but "must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped." In the trailer, Cage goes on a dark and brooding journey to get his pig back, and it's revealed that he was once a famed and respected chef.

Rob appears to have turned away from his previous life but left a lot behind in doing so. In addition to Cage, Pig also stars Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Adam Arkin (Sons of Anarchy), Nina Belforte, and Gretchen Corbett (The Rockford Files). The film was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski and is co-produced by Cage.