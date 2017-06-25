Nicki Minaj’s Ex Ambushed By Meek Mill’s Crew

One of Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriends, Safaree Samuels, was assaulted by associates of Meek Mill, one of Minaj’s most high-profile exes. Furthermore, the whole altercation was caught on video, which you can see below.

As TMZ reports, the incident occurred at DJ Khaled’s BET Awards pre-party in West Hollywood. It’s not sure if the fight directly stems from their pasts with Minaj, but it’s worth noting that’s she moved on far past each of them.

As you can see in the clip, Safaree, a rapper who’s appeared on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, had recently arrived at the party when Meek and his crew pulled up. Meek makes eye contact with Safaree, and then several unknown men who arrived with Meek jump Safaree.

Safaree, who is dressed in all-white in the clip, manages to get free from the attack and gets some space in-between him and the scene before it dissipates.

Safaree was beyond mad about the chain of events and sent a message to fans about the incident.

“Meek you are the biggest p—- on this planet,” he says in the video message. “You saw me, you ain’t do s—. You had your n—-s jump me. One-on-one, you can’t f— with me, so that’s why you had to do that.”

He adds, “The way you move, you move like a b—-. You act you the hardest n—- on this planet. You are not hard, my n—-. You roll 20-deep everywhere cause you scared to death. You a b—-, period.”

He then challenges Meek to find him while’s he’s out in Los Angeles for a fair fight.

You can watch Safaree’s full rant below.

