Nicki Minaj Puts out the Feels in These Sex-Charged Tweets

Nicki Minaj’s latest sexually charged tweet has been going viral, and it’s directed towards an unexpected subject: John Mayer.

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

The “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer-songwriter sub-tweeted Minaj about a simple question and got a surprisingly steamy response.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not,” Mayer wrote.

Minaj replied saying, “Would my body be your wonderland?”

After the tweet began blowing up, she also added on the flirtatious vibes with a follow-up tweet.

“Asking for a friend,” she wrote, adding a nervous smile emoji.

Asking for a friend 😅 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

Fans of both musicians began freaking out over the tweet. Many of Minaj’s followers were irked by the flirtation, citing Mayer’s previous NSFW remarks about his lack of attraction to black women.

“I don’t think I open myself to (black women),” he told Playboy in 2010. “My d— is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a f—in’ David Duke cock. I’m going to start dating separately from my d—.

Numerous fans responded citing that interview snippet, but that seemingly didn’t deter Mayer.

“Please hold, losing my s—,” he wrote. “This isn’t my reply yet.”

Mayer hasn’t given his “official” response yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how this plays outs.