Nicki Minaj Fans Slam Madame Tussauds Wax Figure as Unrecognizable

Recently, the Berlin location of Madame Tussauds unveiled its new wax figure of Nicki Minaj, but on first glance, it’s clear that the statue isn’t exactly a dead ringer for the rapper. The statue is a likeness of Minaj in her music video for “Anaconda,” but fans weren’t exactly convinced when they saw the figure’s face.

The numerous tweets on the subject included:

“Nicki’s wax figure looks like a Nicole.”

“They need to put this wax statue in the sun so it can melt.”

“Nicki who? Because that is not Nicki Minaj.”

“That doesn’t even look like her but ok.”

“There is no way that is supposed to be Nicki Minaj!?! It’s not even her shade of brown!!! Just like all brown people don’t look alike, all kinda sorta almost random brown people wax figures don’t pass for any ‘fill in the blank’ celebrity of color.”

“I can’t stand Nicki… but that wax figure was straight disrespectful.”

“Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said ‘yh, we got it’. No, you don’t.”

“The person should be sued,that’s Miki Minach not the Queen we know.”

Minaj isn’t the first star to have a wax figure that doesn’t exactly look like her — fans have previously criticized Madame Tussauds’ likenesses of Drake, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and more. As it turns out, the statue originally went on display at the Las Vegas location in 2015. At the time, Minaj visited the statue and posted about it on Instagram, writing that it was a surprise to her.

“YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!??” she captioned a video. “Had no idea they were really doing this. I would’ve went to Vegas for this. #HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam Tussauds Wax Figure- whoever did this [heart emoji].”

After the statue was first unveiled, Madame Tussauds had to adjust the display after people began posing with the figure in inappropriate fashion, installing a low wall that prevented visitors from taking photos close to the statue. Minaj responded to one of the inappropriate photos on Twitter at the time, asking fans why they “must b this way” along with a sad emoji.

Why must yall b this way😔👀 https://t.co/4MyacuPryh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 4, 2015

