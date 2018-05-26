Nick Jonas Appears to Flirt With Jenna Dewan in Billboard Music Awards Instagram Post

Jenna Dewan may have found a new admirer in Nick Jonas following the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The actress took to Instagram Monday to thank the awards ceremony for a good time, while also showing off her new short hairdo.

“Billboard Awards – ’twas such a fun night!!! Thank you for having me!” Dewan posted on her photo caption.

The photo gallery seems to have sparked the interest of the “Jealous” singer, as he took to the comments section to post a flirty response to her her Instagram snap.

“Twas. Wasn’t it.” Jonas playfully wrote on the actress’ post. The comment did not go unnoticed, Elle writes, as Dewan’s stylist quickly wrote, “Omg nick Jonas commented!!!!”

Jonas may have just been leaving an innocent comment on a friend’s page, however, as a report by Us Weekly suggests he is attempting to reunite with ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

“He reached out a couple weeks ago via text trying to reconnect,” a source told the outlet.

As for Dewan, she has been busy promoting the upcoming premiere of World of Dance, the NBC competition series for which she serves as a host.

In April, Dewan and Tatum announced their split in a joint social media post. She recently opened up about how she was feeling post-breakup.

“I’m good, I’m really good,” told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I so appreciate all the love and everything.”

She told PEOPLE recently that despite all the change this year has brought, she still thinks of it as “incredible.”

“This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can,” Dewan said. “I’m really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always.”

Dewan was in Las Vegas at Red Rock Casino on to celebrate the 15th anniversary of VEGAS magazine, of which she is on the cover. She faced backlash from fans on social media after posting a sultry image celebrating the magazine’s special day.

Dewan and Tatum’s daughter Everly, who turns 5 this month, is also a massive source of entertainment.

“She’s always into something. She’s very distractible, but she does have her first dance recital coming up and I’m probably a little too excited, like I’m trying to contain my own excitement,” Dewan said. “She’s just excited about the costume.”