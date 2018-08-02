Nick Carter Under Review by Los Angeles District Attorney Over Allegation of Sexual Assault

The Los Angeles District Attorney is investigating a sexual assault allegation against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter.

“A case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on July 31 involving Nick Carter. It remains under review,” a spokesman for the L.A. District Attorney’s office told E! News Thursday.

Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department told E! News a victim told the Santa Monica Police Department about an alleged sexual misconduct from 2003. The alleged victim came forward in February and the case was presented to the D.A.’s office on Tuesday.

Police did not identify the victim, but Dream singer Melissa Schuman filed a police report in February.

“I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report #timesup #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step,” Schuman wrote on Twitter at the time.

Schuman accused Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2002, when she was 18 and he was 22. At the time, their bands were on the same label. They were also making a made-for-TV movie, possibly The Hollow.

Schuman came forward on her blog and appeared on Dr. Oz in November. She wrote that her legal counsel advised against pressing charges shortly after the incident, warning her that Carter could hire powerful attorneys and her career would stall. However, after feeling empowered by the #MeToo movement, Schuman came forward.

“I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story,” Schuman wrote. “We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared.”

In a November statement, Carter denied doing anything not consensual with Schuman.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” Carter said in a statement. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

In January, Radar Online reported that a Pennsylvania woman accused Carter of having sex with her when she was underage in 2003. According to a police report, the alleged victim, identified as “A.J.,” claimed she had sex with Carter three times and had consensual sex with his younger brother, Aaron Carter, when he was 15. The woman said she told the Carter family she was 18.

Carter did not comment on the Pennsylvania case.

