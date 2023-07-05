'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Hospitalized

New Amsterdam alum Tyler Labine recently faced a real-life medical emergency of his own. The actor, who starred as Dr. Iggy Frome on all five seasons of the hit NBC medical drama, revealed in a July 2 update that he was hospitalized for three days after a bad stomachache turned out to be a potentially fatal blood clot.

The actor, 45, opened up about his medical emergency on Instagram, where he shared a video documenting everything from his ride to the hospital in an ambulance to various moments of his days-long hospital stay. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Sometimes it's a Tuesday and you're walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital." He went on to reveal that his stomache turned "out to be a potentially fatal blood clot" in his intestines and liver that resulted in a three-day hospital stay "trying not to die."

Labine went on to assure his fans that he is doing better, but recovering slowly, sharing in the caption, "I'm doing alright. Slow recovery but I'm here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me." The actor added that he is "counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what's really important to me in this life."

News of his hospitalization sparked an outpouring of support from fans and Labine's colleagues. Replying to the Sunday post, fellow New Amsterdam alum Janet Montgomery wrote, "Call me. Hope you are ok." Actress Erica Cerra wrote, "Agagagaggaha so scary. Heal up friend!!" The Good Doctor's Fiona Gubelmann commented, "Oh man. I'm so sorry. Sending healing thoughts."

Labine is best known for his starring role as Dr. Iggy Frome, the head of the hospital's psychiatry department, on New Amsterdam. The actor starred on the hit medical drama throughout its five-season run, which wrapped earlier this year. He can next be seen in the new season of the BBC America series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. His other TV credits include Reaper, Deadbeat, and Animal Practice. His big screen credits include the cult horror-comedy Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, Rise of The Planet of The Apes, and Sony Pictures' Escape Room.