Ned Beatty, 'Superman' and 'Deliverance' Star, Mourned by Fans on Social Media
Fans are mourning the loss of veteran character actor Ned Beatty following his death on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor, who notably starred in titles including Deliverance and Superman, passed away Sunday morning from "natural causes" surrounded by "his family and loved ones," Shelter Entertainment Group Talent Manager Deborah Miller confirmed to CNN. He was 83.
Beatty's career spanned decades. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 6, 1937, Beatty "started as a professional performer at age ten when he earned pocket money singing in gospel quartets and a barber shop," according to his agency, before he made his film debut in 1972's Deliverance, starring opposite Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds. In 1977, he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Network. His other film credits include Nashville, All The President's Men, and starring as Lex Luthor's bumbling henchman Otis in Superman: The Movie and Superman II, among several others. On TV, he starred as Det. Stanley "The Big Man" Bolander on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street as well as the chaplain assigned to an American private in the NBC telefilm The Execution of Private Slovik.
Given his illustrious career and impact on Hollywood, news of his death over the weekend shocked fans. As news of his passing circulated on Sunday, many took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Keep scrolling to see some of those tributes.
RIP Ned Beatty. One of the all time best. pic.twitter.com/phiMHmdKTs— marc maron (@marcmaron) June 13, 2021
"RIP Ned Beatty!!I've always had such fond memories of him. He brought so much to Otis and brought him to life like no other actor could have," one person wrote. "He's an unforgettable performer and his talent will be missed. I'll see you in Otisberg one of these days!"
R.I.P. Ned Beatty (July 6, 1937 - June 13, 2021)— LASM IS ON FULL OWL HOUSE MODE!🦉🏠 (@Animation_KJ) June 14, 2021
The actor behind two villains in two magnificent animated films😣😣😣 pic.twitter.com/UsYLbpGk0v
"We remember the life of Ned Beatty, who introduced so many to the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen with his portrayal of Daniel Ruettiger in the classic film, Rudy," another fan tweeted. "We lift our prayers for Ned and all who loved him."
Just heard that Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep.
It was a joy and and an incredible honor to work with him.
Thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life — both his good side and his not-so-good side. We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/mDP9pP2vg1— Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) June 14, 2021
"RIP to Ned Beatty. Who many of us would know for his iconic roles in Animation as both Lotso Huggin Bear and Tortoise John in Rango," wrote somebody else. "He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten for his roles in both animation and well beyond."
RIP Ned Beatty, who made everything better.
The fire and brimstone first half of his NETWORK speech is most often cited, but it's the quiet and chilling comedown that always gets me. Watch his hands. pic.twitter.com/kf2SVOozEQ— Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) June 13, 2021
"I'm sad to hear that Ned Beatty passed away today at the age of 83," commented another. "Beatty was an acting legend from films like Deliverance, Network, All The President's Men, and Superman as well as voicing animated villains like Lotso in Toy Story 3 and Tortoise John in Rango. I'll miss him."
Ned Beatty in the 1970s going from DELIVERANCE and WHITE LIGHTNING to NASHVILLE and NETWORK to MIKEY & NICKY and WISE BLOOD is one of the all-time character actor runs. The Philip Seymour Hoffman of his era and an underappreciated legend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/yIMJmpsxUw— Tony Tost (@tonytost) June 13, 2021
"Ned Beatty was an actor that mentored and motivated me without ever meeting," shared one person. "He was creative, transforming, authentic, and always in the moment. His body of work is a magnificent example of how expansive his talent was. He made his mark and inspired men like myself. Bravo. RIP."
NASHVILLE – Robert Altman, 1975
Ned Beatty #RIP pic.twitter.com/CodD6Hy5M5— Judy Cohen (@IKnewThemWell) June 13, 2021
"Very sad news: The wonderful Oscar-nominee, Ned Beatty, passed away at 83," tweeted another person. "R.I.P., sir... thank you for sharing your talents with us."
R.I.P. Actor Ned Beatty. pic.twitter.com/kpvrs9mAkq— Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) June 14, 2021
"The wonderful character actor Ned Beatty has died at 83," wrote a fan. "His was a name you always wanted to see in the credits, because he was a character actor who could steal an entire movie. his scenes with Gene Hackman in Superman '78 are pure gold."