Ned Beatty, 'Superman' and 'Deliverance' Star, Mourned by Fans on Social Media

Fans are mourning the loss of veteran character actor Ned Beatty following his death on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor, who notably starred in titles including Deliverance and Superman, passed away Sunday morning from "natural causes" surrounded by "his family and loved ones," Shelter Entertainment Group Talent Manager Deborah Miller confirmed to CNN. He was 83.

Beatty's career spanned decades. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 6, 1937, Beatty "started as a professional performer at age ten when he earned pocket money singing in gospel quartets and a barber shop," according to his agency, before he made his film debut in 1972's Deliverance, starring opposite Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds. In 1977, he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Network. His other film credits include Nashville, All The President's Men, and starring as Lex Luthor's bumbling henchman Otis in Superman: The Movie and Superman II, among several others. On TV, he starred as Det. Stanley "The Big Man" Bolander on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street as well as the chaplain assigned to an American private in the NBC telefilm The Execution of Private Slovik.

Given his illustrious career and impact on Hollywood, news of his death over the weekend shocked fans. As news of his passing circulated on Sunday, many took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Keep scrolling to see some of those tributes.