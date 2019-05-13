‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s Mother’s Day Post Touches on People ‘Missing Their Moms’

Celebrity

Mother’s Day on Sunday saw numerous celebrities post tributes to their own moms, including former NCIS star Pauley Perrette.

Perrette used Twitter to share a throwback photo of herself and her mom, with a blonde, curly-haired Perrette curled up on her mom’s lap.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there!” the actress wrote, adding that she’s also thinking of those who are missing their moms.

Perrette’s mom, Donna Bell, passed away in 2002 from cancer, with her daughter often posting photos and tributes to her mom on social media. Perrette also co-owns a bakery in New York City named Donna Bell’s Bake Shop.

After Perrette shared her post, her fans replied with posts about their own moms, sharing stories and photos in response.

Others offered their support to Perrette.

“Precious! I can tell how you look like your mother, even just from her beautiful side angle,” one fan wrote. “Prayers today to you.”

Another added, “Happy mother’s day too, [and] keep smiling! You are not alone.”

Perrette has two dogs, which many of her followers pointed out meant it was Mother’s Day for her as well.

