‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s Mother’s Day Post Touches on People ‘Missing Their Moms’

Mother’s Day on Sunday saw numerous celebrities post tributes to their own moms, including former NCIS star Pauley Perrette.

Perrette used Twitter to share a throwback photo of herself and her mom, with a blonde, curly-haired Perrette curled up on her mom’s lap.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there!” the actress wrote, adding that she’s also thinking of those who are missing their moms.

Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there! And for all who are missing their moms today, I’m with you. pic.twitter.com/xdrI5ReBoK — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 12, 2019

Perrette’s mom, Donna Bell, passed away in 2002 from cancer, with her daughter often posting photos and tributes to her mom on social media. Perrette also co-owns a bakery in New York City named Donna Bell’s Bake Shop.

After Perrette shared her post, her fans replied with posts about their own moms, sharing stories and photos in response.

Awww it’s a sweet pic P!❤🌹

I have sure your mommy would have very proud of the person that you are!😊❤

And there go one pic of me and my mommy, of today!😊 pic.twitter.com/3menlpsnux — Thainá(littlePauley) (@FcLovePauleyP) May 12, 2019

I love it when I sleep that I have dreams of my Mom. It’s like she is still alive and I have my best friend back. Someday I will see her again forever. My heart aches every day as I’m sure yours does too. — Chihuahualover (@shygirl2177) May 13, 2019

Others offered their support to Perrette.

“Precious! I can tell how you look like your mother, even just from her beautiful side angle,” one fan wrote. “Prayers today to you.”

Another added, “Happy mother’s day too, [and] keep smiling! You are not alone.”

Perrette has two dogs, which many of her followers pointed out meant it was Mother’s Day for her as well.

I know you miss your mom as I do mine, but didn’t we have the best!!🤗 Now we are fur moms and love them like our moms loved us. You were adorbs!💗 — Donna Kelley (@gigglintx) May 13, 2019

Awww! You were such an adorable kid,@PauleyP! And you had curly blonde hair just like me! And since you’re a dog mom to Rosie, Gracie and Buggy, Happy Mother’s Day to you as well! 🐕🐕🐶🤗💗💟💖 #rescuedogs #MothersDay — Beth Schneider (@kappaphistar) May 12, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre