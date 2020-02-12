‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Warns About ‘Bad Homeless Guy’ and ‘Drugged Out Violent’ People ‘Right by Oscars’

Actress Pauley Perrette fired off some unusual tweets this morning about the “real Hollywood.” The NCIS alum tweeted out a pair of photos early Tuesday showing trash-strewn corners that she pointed out were right next to the Oscars. However, she also stressed that she’s an advocate for the homeless, and is simply showing concern for her city.

Bad homeless guy at my house Scared #Lapd here Hate it y’all but don’t come to #Hollywood SO dangerous Drugged out violent people everywhere Trash everywhere Endanger us all Wheelchairs can’t visit me Blocked sidewalks Post your pics of #RealHollywood right by #Oscars #NotPretty pic.twitter.com/zLMgdQ1Glb — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) February 11, 2020

AND or those of you who don’t know or remember, I am a homeless advocate who was violently attacked Nov12, 2015 and almost killed by a homeless bad guy. So yeah I know the difference between a homeless person and a bad guy Duh. ( @billieeilish ) You don’t know CA law situation — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) February 11, 2020

Hours later, Perrette tweeted out a follow up where she apologized for the rant.

“Sorry for the rant,” she wrote. “I was really really upset and scared. I love my neighborhood and it’s just sad and scary that it’s become such a frightening place. I wish I was smart enough to solve homelessness and drug addiction and everything else but I’m not.”

Perrette played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS for several seasons, though her character was first introduced in the 2003 episode of JAG titled “Ice Queen,” which was part of a backdoor pilot for the crime procedural. The actress also appeared in two of the show’s spinoffs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, and remained on the show until May 2018.

Since leaving NCIS, Perrette has made the transition to sitcoms, with her new series, Broke, premiering on CBS in April. Perrette will play Jackie, a single mother and bartender who is just barely scraping by with her son Milo when her life is suddenly turned upside down when her sister shows up with her once-wealthy husband, both of whom are hoping to move in with her while they’re down on their luck.

The new series comes from Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and co-star Jaime Camil. Perrette’s former NCIS co-star, Michael Weatherly, has been hyping her new show, even threatening to tape over an episode of Friends so he can watch it.