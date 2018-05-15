‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Pays Tribute to Late ‘Superman’ Lois Lane Actress Margot Kidder

Pauley Perrette was among the stars mourning Margot Kidder on social media this week after the legendary actress passed away.

Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in Superman, passed away on Sunday, May 13. The 69-year-old died in her home in Livingston, Montana. While her acting career spanned decades, she was largely mourned as the iconic love interest of the man of steel. That is how Perrette remembered her as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I had the honor of voicing #LoisLane in @WarnerBrosEnt “Superman Vs. The Elite”. R.I.P. and THANK YOU to #MargotKidder for inspiring us all. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 15, 2018



“I had the honor of voicing #LoisLane in @WarnerBrosEnt ‘Superman Vs. The Elite,’” she wrote on Monday. “R.I.P. and THANK YOU to #MargotKidder for inspiring us all.”

Perrette herself just left an iconic role as Abby Sciuto on NCIS. She was a part of the show’s original cast when it first emerged as a spin-off from JAG, and she has played the role for 15 years. In that time, she became one of the most popular actresses on primetime TV.

Perrette’s departure from NCIS appeared to be amicable at first, and fans assumed she was leaving to pursue other opportunities. However, a few days after her final episode aired she took to Twitter in a series of posts condemning bullying. The rant had many people assuming there was more to the story of her quitting than she was letting on.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” Perrette wrote on Saturday. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she continued the next morning. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” Perrette wrote. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

“I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME!” Perrette wrote in her last tweet on Sunday. “If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”