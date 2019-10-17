‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s Tweet About California Fires Is Heartbreaking

Pauley Perrette is asking for prayers as Southern California firefighters are struggling to extinguish the Sattleridge fire that has consumed more than 8,300 acres in Los Angeles County as of Thursday, and is just 52 percent contained, according to CalFire. The former NCIS actress took to Twitter earlier this week to reveal that while her eyes were “burning” and she was “choking on smoke” where she was in Hollywood, she couldn’t imagine “how awful it is THERE.”

Eyes are burning and we are choking on smoke in Hollywood. And we aren’t that close to the fires. Imagine how awful it is THERE. So many have lost so much. California is burning. It’s so sad. Please pray for SoCal, #firefighters and so many victims. Tragic. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 12, 2019

“So many have lost so much,” she continued. “California is burning. It’s so sad.”

Pleading with her followers to throw out a prayer for everyone affected, Perrette’s followers assured her they were already keeping fire victims in their thoughts.

Not worry I love my California so much and still pray for all human beings and animals there can be safe — Tulis Armas (@TulisArmas) October 12, 2019

Praying for the People in Hollywood wildfires🙏

Here in the South damage from Michael and latest Hurricanes still recovering and will for long Time

God Bless us All 🙏👼 — Mike D. Brooks (@MichaelN4mdb) October 12, 2019

Perrette often goes to her social media followers with her sincere thoughts, thanking them earlier this month for always being there for her during tough times.

“I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years,” she wrote, adding that she is “happy and healthy now and having a blast.”

“THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind,” she added, going on about her new CBS show, Broke, which is currently filming, saying she is “so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY” to be shooting the comedy.

Perrette is to star in Broke as Jackie, a single mother and bartender scraping by with her son Milo (Antonio Raul Corbo) when her life gets a major twist when sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) shows up with her formerly rich husband Javier (Jaime Camil) and hope to move in with her while they’re down on their luck. CBS officially picked up the series in May after news of the project surfaced in March.

