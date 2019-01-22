‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Pauley Perrette is putting her support behind Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential run.

The NCIS alum announced her endorsement of the Democratic California senator in a tweet on Monday, revealing that she has been “begging” for Harris to put her name in the running for president.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve known @KamalaHarris for over a decade. She’s brilliant,” Perrette, who shared a photo of herself and Harris, wrote. “I’ve been begging her to run. She’d be a great president. Proud of my friend. #Kamala2020.”

I’ve known @KamalaHarris for over a decade. She’s brilliant. I’ve been begging her to run. She’d be a great president. Proud of my friend. #Kamala2020 pic.twitter.com/SCFkluT7qX — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 21, 2019

Perrette has not been shy when it comes to expressing her political views. In 2012, she shared a video addressing Republicans who were critical of former Democratic President Barack Obama, captioning it “So weird…I made this video in 2012…Only it [sic] SO MUCH WORSE NOW! Please vote against bigotry and misogyny.”

More recently, in a November tweet, she encouraged Christians to vote against Republicans in the midterm elections, stating that President Donald Trump’s ideologies are the “opposite of Jesus.”

“Where is Jesus when voting for someone who does the opposite of Jesus? I’m serious. I’m a faith-driven person. Jesus didn’t make fun of people, say horribly mean things, spread hate about race, women, handicapped and pretty much any target that makes the hateful cheer,” she wrote.

“I’m happy with my vote, as a Christian, to listen to love and Jesus and vote against Trump and his pals in any way,” she continued. “He is a mean, mean man. He’s fooling you. Stop laughing with him. It’s cruelty, and it’s wrong.”

Meanwhile, Harris declared her candidacy for president on Monday, joining fellow candidates Julián Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Richard Ojeda, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, and John Hickenlooper. She is the first African-American woman to announce a run for the White House in 2020, and the fourth woman in the field.

“The core of my campaign is the people,” Ms. Harris said at an afternoon news conference at Howard University, according to The New York Times. “Nobody is living their life through the lens of one issue. And I think what people want is leadership that sees them through the complexity of their lives and pays equal attention to their needs. Let’s not put people in a box.”