Natti Natasha Sends Rob Kardashian Father’s Day Love on Twitter, Khloe Chimes in With Question

It wasn’t but a few weeks ago that Rob Kardashian sent Natti Natasha a flirty message on Twitter for the world to see. Now, she gave him a Father’s Day shoutout and his sister Khloe Kardashian is chiming in.

This time, it started when Kardashian wrote himself a Happy Father’s Day tweet using a picture of him holding his daughter Dream — whom he shares with ex, Blac Chyna.

The Dominican singer then replied with a Happy Father’s Day tweet, ending it with a “see you soon.” Kardashian said thank you and see you soon as well.

Happy father’s day 💘! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon ☺️! https://t.co/kSzdhz7L2o — NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) June 16, 2019

That’s when Kardashian stepped in and said, “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?”

Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

That’s the question on everyone’s mind right now!

Rob then replied with, “Do I know you?”

“Don’t make me pop up on your a—,” she replied.

The conversations continued, but the original question was never answered.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old singer uploaded her video to the song “La Mejor Version De Mi” and Kardashian gave it a retweet and wrote, “My favorite song.”

However, it all started when Natasha posted a photo of herself on Twitter and Kardashian replied with “Oh hi.”

The responses were mixed, some encouraging Kardashian not to go down that road, while others are hopeful that he’ll find love again.

Natasha is a super star among the Latin community and is making her way into the American culture with her music. She’s known for her collaborations with artist like Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee and Becky G. Some of her most popular songs are “Sin Pijama,” “Criminal,” and “Amantes de Una Noche.”

His sisters, along with the rest of the family, haven’t shied away from letting him know their true feelings about his ex and mother of his daughter.

Chyna has opened up in the past about trying to keep things cordial between the two as they raise their daughter together.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It’s something that a lot of people need to practice,” Chyna said. “Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, friend, a business owner, overall [is important].”