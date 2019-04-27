Natalie Portman Showed up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet, and Marvel Twitter Weighed In

Natalie Portman was on the red carpet for the Avengers: Endgame premiere last week, leading many fans to speculate about her MCU character Jane Foster.

Portman walked the Endgame red carpet in a high-collared black dress with a slit in its floor-length skirt. She has not been seen in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since Thor: The Dark World, and many fans thought that her presence at this premiere might hint at her long-awaited return.

Portman plays Dr. Jane Foster in the MCU, an astrophysicist who finds herself embroiled in the adventures of Thor. The two have a brief romantic fling, but after The Dark World Portman stopped appearing in the movies and was only mentioned by name on occasion. On Monday, it seemed like that was about to change.

“Natalie Portman’s at the premiere… I’m sure this is a reach but… is it possible that Jane Foster might be in the movie?!?!” one person tweeted at the time.

“Soooo happy Natalie Portman was at the Avengers: Endgame premiere,” added another. “We haven’t seen her in so long. Marvel really did her dirty. Wonder if she’s gonna appear in the movie. Probably not, but I wish she would.”

While everyone was surprised, some fans were not exactly excited by the implications of Portman being at the premiere. Many thought that the role was too flat for Portman, and hoped that she would not revisit it.

me seeing natalie portman show up at the premiere but still no sign of tom hiddleston #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/LB9xqsJ23E — 𝓼𝓲𝓵𝓴 ⚡️ (@strxngerparker) April 23, 2019



“[Oh my God]…. they really got Natalie Portman at the Endgame premiere as if she didn’t say f— the MCU like 5 years ago,” one person wrote.

Others were concerned that Portman showed up but some stars did not. Tom Hiddleston, for example, who played Loki in many of the franchise films, was nowhere to be seen.

Of course, it was hard to read too far into the massive celebrity guest list at the premiere, as it was one of the biggest events of the year. In addition, last year’s Avengers: Infinity War left off on a massive cliffhanger with many beloved characters apparently dead. The actors and actresses who played those heroes were in attendance, joking to reporters that they were just there “as fans.”

natalie portman omg jane is going to defeat thanos — ringo starr stan account 🌻 (@dembelesmessi) April 23, 2019



Avengers: Endgame premiered in theaters on Friday, so now many fans know the truth about who appears on the film and who does not. We won’t spoil the surprise here, however, and Marvel Entertainment has begged fans to keep the surprises to themselves for opening weekend. The hashtag “don’t spoil the Endgame” has been trending all week, and it seems like most of social media has complied.