Nashville Tornado: Chris Pratt Joins Chris Stapleton in Rallying Relief Efforts

Two Chrises are teaming up to help raise funds after Nashville was impacted by a powerful storm […]

Two Chrises are teaming up to help raise funds after Nashville was impacted by a powerful storm that spawned several tornadoes, causing massive damage and killing at least 24 people. On Tuesday, March 3, Chris Stapleton shared a post on Twitter writing that he and his wife, Morgane, were “deeply saddened” by the events of Monday night and encouraged his fans to donate. He shared the message alongside a photo of music venue the Basement East, which was damaged by the storm.

Chris Pratt responded to the musician, writing, “I’ll be making a donation Chris. I urge anyone else on here to consider doin so as well if you please.”

“Thanks, man!” Stapleton replied.

Several other country stars spoke out about the tornadoes on Tuesday including Maren Morris, who tweeted that the storm must have missed her and husband Ryan Hurd‘s street in East Nashville “by an inch.”

Carrie Underwood tweeted that she was sending her “love” to Nashville and shared a link to ways fans could help.

Kacey Musgraves wrote that she and her family are safe “but many friends aren’t so lucky.” The singer is currently selling a number of clothes and other items with the Instagram account @stagetocloset and shared that proceeds will go to tornado relief efforts.

Tennessee’s Putnam County was one of the affected areas and 18 people, including five children under 13, were killed there, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, via USA Today. Two people were killed in Nashville, three in Wilson County and one in Benton County. At least two people are in critical condition at a Nashville hospital and over 20 are still unaccounted for.

Photo Credit: Getty / Randy Holmes

