‘Nashville Flipped’ Star Troy Shafer Cause of Death Revealed

Nashville Flipped star Troy Shafer’s cause of death has been revealed months after his passing. The home improvement show star died unexpectedly in April at age 38.

Shafer’s cause of death has been revealed as an accidental overdose, according to Radar Online. The site reported that the Eerie County Coroner noted in its report that his passing was “due to combined drug toxicity.” The exact drugs involved have not been revealed.

Eerie County Coroner Lyell Cook previously said he suspected drugs played a role. Cook told Radar Online at the time he had a strong feeling.

“Given the situation, we strongly suspect drugs were involved and a factor in his death,” he said.

Shafer’s body was found in his Eerie, PA, home. He is survived by wife Becky Haynes, parents Timothy and Janet Shafer, niece Samantha Shafer and “several aunts, uncles and cousins,” according to his obituary.

He gained stardom for renovating historic homes in the Nashville area. He and Haynes did this together. Extra reported that before he got into home restoration, he dreamed of becoming a country star. He moved to Nashville from Pennsylvania, where he grew up and attended Penn State University, to pursue music, but quickly realized that home restoration was a better option for him. He started a renovation business, and eventually made his way to DIY Network.

Shafer starred on two seasons of Nashville Flipped before his death. He also appeared on two episodes of Restoring Nashville that aired in 2018.

Shafer’s brother Tim Shafer confirmed his passing, telling TMZ he died in his sleep on April 28. His family was said to be in shock at the time, as Troy did not have any medical conditions.

The DIY Network released a statement after his passing. In it, the network said it was “sorry to hear about the passing.” DIY Network hailed him as “dedicated” and “driven.”

“The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series,” the statement read.

“We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Troy was laid to rest in a private funeral not long after his death. His family and friends were in attendance, but the event was not a massive affair.

It’s unclear if, or when, more information about Troy’s death will be made public.