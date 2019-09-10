Mya-Lecia Naylor: ‘Cloud Atlas’ and ‘The Witcher’ Actress’ Cause of Death Sends Social Media Reeling

Back in April, the heartbreaking news broke that actress Mya-Lecia Naylor had died. The Atlas Cloud actress’ death was sudden with not too many details coming out at the time. On Monday, the coroner’s report confirmed the worst. The coroner labeled the incident as a “misadventure.” In the United Kingdom, that term signifies an accidental death by either doing something they weren’t supposed to be or as a result of a risk taken. The report found no alcohol or drugs played a part in the tragic event.

She was reportedly found hanged. Her father, Martin Naylor, does not believe it was intentional at all.

“I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point,” said Naylor, according to the BBC. “I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it.”

When she had passed, a statement was issued announcing the news.

“We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from ‘Millie Inbetween’ and ‘Almost Never’ has, very sadly, died,” read the statement. “Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”

“We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult,” the statement added.

Her cause of death caused quite the response on social media.

Naylor first rose to stardom in the United Kingdom after appearing in two teen shows, Millie Inbetween and Almost Never. Naylor played the role of Miro in Cloud Atlas. She also appeared in an episode of The Witcher.