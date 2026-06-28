Music Legend Still ‘Very Unwell and in Intensive Care’ Following Medical Emergency

A longtime pop music vocalist is currently still hospitalized after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery and being placed into a coma in May.

Bonnie Tyler, the singer behind the iconic song “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” is still receiving medical care in Portugal according the latest update from her “family and team.” A statement on Tyler’s noted she is out of the coma and improving. However, she still has a long recovery ahead.

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British singer Bonnie Tyler performs at Theater am Potsdamer Platz on May 3, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jakubaszek/Redferns/Getty Images)

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal,” the statement read. “Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.”

Reps went on to note that they are canceling all of Tyler’s concerts through August but they “are still hopeful” that planned fall concerts will still happen.

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They closed the note by saying that the 75-year-old “Holding Out for a Hero” singer “is aware of” the well wishes she’s received since falling ill.

“We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes,” the reps wrote. “Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”