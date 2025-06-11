MTV and BET Host Dies of Breast Cancer: Ananda Lewis Was 52

Sad news: former MTV and BET journalist Ananda Lewis has died after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 52. Her sister, Lakshimi, confirmed such in a Facebook post that reads: “She’s free and in His heavenly arms – Lord rest her soul” alongside broken heart emojis and an accompanying photo.

In 2024, Lewis came forward to report that after opting to not have her tumor removed, her cancer metastasized, meaning it spread throughout her body. She expressed regret for the decision, namely for the sake of her minor son Langshton, and opted to go the holistic approach through eating a clean diet.

Her initial diagnosis came via a mammogram in 2020. She went against the doctor’s wishes for her to have a double mastectomy to prevent the spread and it returning later.

In a round-table discussion on cancer with CNN’s Stephanie Elam and CNN anchor Sara Sidner, Lewis explained: “My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made. I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. Looking back on that, I go, ‘You know what? Maybe I should have.’”

Regarding it spreading, she expressed disappointment, adding, “I was just like, ‘Fudge man, I really thought I had this.’ I was frustrated, I was a little angry at myself, and I said, ‘Man, listen. I know you’re coming for me at some point. But I don’t want it to be now. And if you could just wait, I promise when you do come, I’m gonna make it fun for you.’“

Lewis rose to popularity during the mid-1990s when she was hired to be one of MTV’s VJs, hosting shows like Total Request Live and Hot Zone. She also hosted BET’s Teen Summit and had her own talk show, leaving MTV for The Ananda Lewis Show in 2001. The show lasted two seasons. In 1999, The New York Times coined her “the hip-hop generation’s reigning It Girl.”

While working for BET, she interviewed Hilary Clinton on Teen Summit. That interview changed her life. “That experience got me noticed at MTV and in August of 1997, I moved to New York and started working there,” she told Teen People.

In 2000, PEOPLE named Lewis one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World. After taking a break from the industry, she became a carpenter and contractor after a brief stint at Entertainment Tonight as a correspondent.

She leaves behind her son, whom she shares with Harry Smith, brother of Will Smith.