Movie Actor Hospitalized for 'Severe Chest Pain': Latest Update on Sayaji Shinde's Condition

Film fans are on edge after learning of the hospitalization of a beloved star. Sayaji Shinde, an actor who has starred in dozens of movies, is receiving treatment in Mumbai, India, according to India Today. The outlet says the Barathi star experienced "severe chest pain" on Thursday, leading him to check in to Pratibha Hospital.

Doctors performed an emergency angioplasty, which the Mayo Clinic describes as "a procedure to open clogged blood vessels of the heart." Shinde reportedly had "a 99 per cent blockage" in one of his blood vessels.

(Photo: Prodip Guha / Getty Images)

Thankfully, Shinde is in stable condition following the surgery. He shared a video message to Instagram that was filmed in a hospital bed. He captioned the clip, "Hi, I'm very well, all the fans who love me, my well wishers are with me, nothing to worry now, will be there for your entertainment soon thank you...!!!"

Shinde has starred in tons of filming in a variety of languages. In the English-language film world, he's best known for appearing in the 2006 movie Rockin' Meera, which also starred R&B singer TQ and Mad TV favorite Debra Wilson. he's also starred in Dhool, Antim: The Final Truth, Calcutta Mail and Shool. He also recently appeared in the Netflix TV show Killer Soup alongside Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee.