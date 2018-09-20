Watch the Special Moment Meghan Markle Saw Her Wedding Dress Before Marrying Prince Harry

When Meghan Markle stepped out of her car on her wedding day in May, all eyes were on her custom Givenchy gown, a structured boatneck design accessorized with a flowing veil and sparkling tiara.

Thanks to a new documentary following Queen Elizabeth II, fans can now see the moment Markle laid eyes on her wedding outfit in all its glory, though the footage shown in the trailer is the briefest of shots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, Markle smiles as she sees her dress and veil before remarking on the veil’s embroidery, which features the flora of the 53 countries of the commonwealth embroidered onto it.

The veil also includes two flora chosen by Markle — Wintersweet, which grows in front of Nottingham Cottage, where she and Harry live, and the California Poppy, a nod to her home state. In addition, the veil features embroidered ears of wheat which symbolize love and charity.

“Fifty-three countries, oh my goodness,” Markle says in the clip. “It’ll keep us busy.”

The footage finds Markle wearing the navy blue Roland Mouret dress she was photographed in while arriving at the Cliveden House Hotel with her mom, Doria Ragland, the night before her May nuptials, indicating that the Duchess of Sussex only saw the fully finished product hours before she and Harry tied the knot.

The documentary is titled Queen of the World and will air on ITV this month. A source told PEOPLE that Markle takes part in “a conversation, a stand-up chat” for the film. A royal source added that Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne will give formal “sit down” interviews in the film as well.

A statement from ITV shares that the documentary will feature “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family” and “document the way in which [the Queen] passes her knowledge and experience to the younger generations.”

The film arrives days before Markle will head out on her first solo outing as a royal, with the Duchess set to visit London’s Royal Academy of Arts next Tuesday. Kensintgon Palace shared in a tweet that Markle will get a first look at the Academy’s “Oceania” exhibition, which includes exhibits from regions including New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia.

Just weeks after her visit, Markle will head to the Oceania region with Prince Harry, as the two are set to tour Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson – Pool/PA Images